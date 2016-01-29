Jan 29 Westlake Chemical Corp said chemical and building products maker Axiall Corp had rejected its $1.4 billion cash-and-stock offer.

Westlake offered $11 in cash and 0.1967 of its stock for each Axiall share, which works out to $20 per share, based on Westlake's Thursday close.

The offer represents a premium of more than 100 percent to Axiall's last close of $9.80. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)