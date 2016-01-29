PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 Westlake Chemical Corp said chemical and building products maker Axiall Corp had rejected its $1.4 billion cash-and-stock offer.
Westlake offered $11 in cash and 0.1967 of its stock for each Axiall share, which works out to $20 per share, based on Westlake's Thursday close.
The offer represents a premium of more than 100 percent to Axiall's last close of $9.80. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.