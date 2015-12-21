Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile operator by market value, said on Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nepal's top mobile operator in terms of market share for $1.37 billion.
Axiata Investments (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axiata Group, will fully acquire Reynolds Holdings Ltd, which owns 80 percent of equity in Nepalese mobile operator NCell.
Axiata said in a press statement that the acquisition is in line with its merger and acquisition priorities for an opportunistic footprint expansion.
For the full statement, please click (bit.ly/1NGpGrT)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order