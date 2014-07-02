UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, July 2 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest phone operator by market value, plans to sell its 23.93 percent stake in Thai handset distributor Samart I-Mobile to Samart Corp for 2.87 billion baht ($88.69 million).
The sale reflected Axiata Group's strategy to focus on the core mobile network business, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The Malaysian company will sell 1.05 billion shares of Samart I-Mobile at 2.73 baht each through the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The price represented a 14 percent discount to Samart I-Mobile's closing prices at 3.16 baht on Wednesday, up nearly 4 percent on day.
The deal, which will be completed in the next 30 days, will raise holding of Thai telecoms group Samart Corp to 74.11 percent, it said.
($1 = 32.3600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources