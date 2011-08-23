KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysia's mobile phone operator Axiata Group posted a 15 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by increased demand for data services and improved contributions from regional operations.

Income from data services such as wireless broadband, internet access and other non-voice facilities is driving growth for Malaysia's telecom operators as the country's broadband usage remains low at 55 percent of the population.

The company posted net profit of 663.1 million ringgit in April-June period, falling short of a 743.4 million ringgit forecast provided by two analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Axiata rose marginally by 0.2 percent to 4.99 ringgit per share at the close of Tuesday's morning trading session.