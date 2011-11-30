KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia's Axiata
Group Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on
Wednesday:
* Q3 net profit at 589.6 million ringgit ($185.38 million)
vs 639.1 million ringgit a year ago.
* Says retains return on invested capital target for 2011,
but moderates revenue and EBITDA growth expectations because of
challenging landscape as well as strengthening ringgit.
* Says prospects also hurt by intensifying competition in
difficult operating landscape.
* EBITDA down 0.2 percent partly due to strengthening local
currency.
* Continues to see strong growth from Malaysia, Indonesia
and some sub-continental units.
($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Razak Ahmad)