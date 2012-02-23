KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23Malaysia's mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

* Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit at 544.6 million ringgit ($179.94 million) compared to 367 million ringgit loss a year ago mainly due to an expansion in the subscriber base and higher data contributions across its Asian units.

* Revenue rose 4.26 billion ringgit from 4.0 billion ringgit in from the same Oct-Dec period in 2010.

* Will pay out a dividend of 19 Malaysian sen per share, reporesenting a 60 percent payout that is double the 30 percent from the last financial year.

* "In the future we will continue with our policy of progressively increasing the payout ratio. Consistent with the policy, and as a guidance for next year, it is our intention to increase the payout ratio to around 65% subject to a number of factors"

* On outlook: "Healthy balance sheet, strong cash flow generation and continued underlying performances put us on solid footing to face theupcoming challenges."

"We will continue to focus on data which we expect to be the main driver for growth, especially in our more mature markets." ($1 = 3.0260 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)