* Axiata buys Saudi Telecom's Indonesia unit for undisclosed
sum
* Purchase to boost Axiata's Indonesia telecoms presence;
likely to speed up consolidation in sector
* Saudi Telecom seeking to sell unit to help repay $1.2 bln
loan
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 Malaysia's Axiata Group
Bhd will buy Saudi Telecom's Indonesian
unit, boosting its presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy
and hastening further consolidation in its over-crowded telcoms
sector.
The sale of a majority stake in PT Axis Telekom Indonesia
(Axis) is also likely to help STC end a tussle with global banks
over a $1.2 billion loan tied to the Indonesian firm.
Axiata told the Malaysian stock exchange on Thursday the
purchase, which is being handled by its Indonesian telecoms
subsidiary XL Axiata Tbk, will unlock additional
spectrum capacity.
It did not disclose the value of the deal, but said Axis has
an enterprise value of $865 million.
The deal supports the Indonesian government's push to
consolidate the telcoms industry, where several players,
including Axis and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk have
struggled to pay off debts and maintain positive margins.
The acquisition now leaves around nine mobile operators in a
market where mobile penetration reached 115 percent by end-2012.
Shares in XL Axiata Tbk, one of many Southeast Asian units
of Axiata, jumped more than 4 percent and outperformed the wider
Jakarta market after the deal was announced.
"XL is committed to investing in the next generation of
mobile technologies and to bring back the broader industry
ecosystem to healthier economics," XL Axiata President Director
Hasnul Suhaimi said in the company statement.
RELIEF FOR SAUDI TELECOM?
STC, which had an 84 percent stake in Axis, said in a
statement that it had recorded a realised loss of 705 million
Saudi riyals ($187.99 million) for its Indonesian investment in
the second quarter of 2013.
The final impact of STC's financials will be determined once
the Axis deal is concluded, it added.
Based on a 100 percent enterprise value of $865 million, the
Axis sale would repay just part of the $1.2 billion loan STC had
taken in 2011 to finance the Indonesian firm's expansion.
STC had sought to restructure the loan after a change in
management, but bankers said the company was obliged to honour
it in full, which it refused to do, sources have told Reuters.
The banks, led by Deutsche Bank, threatened to sue STC. The
loan was structured under English law which means the banks
could pursue legal options outside Saudi Arabia if need be.
HSBC, Citigroup and China Development Bank
also had exposure to the loan, the sources said.
The loan also included a $400 million facility for equipment
purchases from China's Huawei, underwritten by China Development
Bank, and a $350 million facility for equipment purchases from
Ericsson, arranged by HSBC and backed by EKN, the Swedish Export
Credit Agency.