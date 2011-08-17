NEW DELHI Aug 17 Malaysia's Axiata has bought 0.9 percent more in India's fourth-biggest mobile carrier Idea Cellular , raising its holding to about 20 percent, the Indian firm said in a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Axiata has bought about 29.8 million Idea shares at 103 rupees apiece through stock market transactions, it said in the filing.

The Malaysian firm had a 19.08 percent stake in Idea at the end of June.

Shares in Idea closed 2.2 percent higher at 94.45 rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)