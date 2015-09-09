Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.

Sept 9 Axiata Group Bhd :
* Discussion to explore the possibility of combining the business operations of their telecommunication subsidiaries in Bangladesh
* Axiata Group Berhad and Bharti Airtel wish to announce that they have entered into an exclusive discussion
* No certainty that this discussion will lead into the execution of binding definitive agreements between the parties Source text ID: (bit.ly/1QnA1eH) (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)
