By Olivia Oran

Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.

Fleming, who was once widely viewed as a possible successor to Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman, will serve as a consultant on a part-time basis to Axiom. The New York-based firm provides investment banking, trading and asset management services for high net worth individual, companies and large investors, a person familiar with the situation said.

He joined Axiom this year, according to his BrokerCheck report with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Fleming is still in conversations with a number of companies about a full-time role, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Fleming directed calls to a spokesman who declined to comment about his plans.

A spokesman for Axiom did not immediately return a call for comment.

Since Morgan Stanley announced his departure over a year ago, Fleming's future has been a curiosity among his former colleagues.

The 53-year-old joined the bank in 2010 after a career at Merrill Lynch, where he handled its efforts to survive during the financial crisis. He eventually ran Morgan Stanley's wealth and investment management businesses.

He left after finding out he was unlikely to get the CEO job.

Since departing, Fleming has been teaching at Yale Law School and considering various options, including launching his own firm that would perform merchant banking deals and advise clients on acquisitions. He joined the board of Putnam Investments last August.

Fleming had been in talks with private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP about a potential role, although those discussions are no longer active, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

He also helped hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, who is joining the administration of President Donald Trump as an adviser, to sell his firm SkyBridge Capital to RON Transatlantic EG and an arm of Chinese aviation and tourism conglomerate HNA Group.

With a dearth of openings at the top of major banks, recruiters have said Fleming's high-profile options might be limited. Associates have said he rebuffed previous offers to be considered as a candidate to run Barclays Plc or Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Lisa Shumaker)