LONDON, Sept 22 Axiom Alternative Investments is
launching a fund to invest in loss-bearing bonds issued by
European banks and insurers, as they look to strengthen balance
sheets before the onset of tighter rules on capital reserves.
The fund manager said on Tuesday it was looking to raise at
least 100 million pounds $153.46 million) of firepower for the
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AEFD) by way of a placing of
ordinary shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Axiom estimates European financial institutions to issue 1
trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) of these types of bonds -- which
include Contingent Capital securities or CoCos, subordinated
debt and junior subordinated debt -- to better match their
assets against business risks, and to protect themselves from
market shocks, as required by Basel III and Solvency II rules.
These securities tend to offer attractive yields compared to
traditional equities or bonds because they serve as emergency
sources of capital in times of financial distress and the risks
that investors lose money on these securities are greater.
Banks can issue CoCos up to the value of 1.5 percent of
their risk-weighted assets and HSBC, UniCredit
and Banco Santander are among those lenders
who have already issued CoCos to bolster capital.
Axiom has run a separate account modelled on AEFD's proposed
strategy since Jan. 1, and delivered gross returns of 12.9
percent as at end-August. AEFD is targeting a net total return
in excess of 10 percent annually over a seven-year period, and
will target dividends equating to 6 percent of the issue price
in the first financial year.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by David Evans)