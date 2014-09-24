(Files wider, fixes word first par)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Sept 24 Tiny Australian prospector Axiom
Mining has won a three-year court battle against
Japanese giant Sumitomo Metal Mining to exploit a major
nickel discovery in the South Pacific's Solomon Islands left
idle for more than half a century.
Axiom says the ruling in the Solomon Islands High Court
could lead to the nickel deposit, spanning the islands of San
Jorge and Santa Isabel, finally being developed within two
years, just as nickel prices soar due to an ore export ban by
major supplier Indonesia in January.
"We can now re-commence our exploration of the tenement with
our partners," said Axiom's Australian managing director Ryan
Mount, who moved to the Solomon Islands to be close to the
project.
Geologists have been aware of the Isabel deposit since 1957
but little development work has been done because of ownership
changes and legal wrangling.
Analysts estimate the discovery compares in size or grade to
other large South Pacific nickel mines, such as Vale SA's
Goro mine in New Caledonia and the China-owned Ramu
mine in Papua New Guinea.
Axiom, along with the local Kolosori and Bungusule landowner
groups, was granted a prospecting licence to explore the Isabel
site in 2011, but were blocked by an injunction brought through
a civil claim by Sumitomo.
"We have had to endure doubt and uncertainty as Sumitomo
tried to cause internal disharmony amongst us," Elliot Cortez
chair of the Kolosori Trustees said. "But now that is in the
past and we are looking forward to a bright future."
But developing the resource-rich veins of scattered South
Pacific island nations is often not smooth sailing and has in
the past led to civil unrest, a secession movement and
environmental crisis. Mines have been left abandoned, leaving
the jungle to devour them.
The Solomon Islands, whose main exports are palm oil, copra,
timber and fish, has a GDP of about $3,450 per capita, putting
it on par with Ghana and Pakistan. It has little history of
mining beyond start-and-stop exploitation of the Gold Ridge gold
deposit on Guadalcanal Island.
Gold Ridge was worked briefly in 1999-2000 but closed when
civil unrest broke out between warring islands, restarting in
2011 only to be suspended again in April by its Australian owner
owner St Barbara Ltd
The Republic of Nauru is the South Pacific's poster child
for a mining frenzy gone wrong. After decades of phosphate
mining Nauru had the world's highest GDP per capita, only to go
broke once its reserves were mined out, leaving a legacy of
squalor and a mostly unemployable workforce.
In New Caledonia local opposition to nickel mining is
mounting following a half-dozen environmental incidents at the
Goro nickel plant, the latest discharging 100,000 litres of
acid-tainted effluent in May.
While the Panguna mine on Papua New Guinea's Bougainville
island, one of the world's largest sources of copper and gold,
has laid idle for a quarter of a century following a
secessionist rebellion. Mining giant Rio Tinto
has all but abandoned restarting Panguna.
"The difference with Axiom is that they have shown a real
commitment to the country, aligning themselves with local
landowners and displaying their long-term interest in their
welfare," Tony Parry, a mining analyst with Resource Capital
Research in Sydney said.
"I think this went a long way with the court."
Axiom, with a market value of just A$55 million (48.82
million U.S. dollars), will aim initially to ship unprocessed
ore within two years to Chinese buyers to make nickel pig iron.
Sumitomo, on the other hand, had indicated it was interested
in a larger, long-term development to produce refined metal.
"There is certainly a market for the nickel ore in China
right now and this puts Axiom in a good position to generate
cash flow at an early stage," said Parry.
A Sumitomo spokesman said the court ruling was being studied
and the company was not in a position to make a comment.
