May 17 Axiomtek :

* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$500 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says maturity period of 5 years, coupon rate is 0 percent

* Says proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjD3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)