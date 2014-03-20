BRIEF-Alitalia plan goes in reasonable direction-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO
March 16 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:
NEW DELHI, March 20 The Indian government has set a price band of 1,290-1,357 rupees a share for selling a part of its stake in Axis Bank, two local television channels reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
The government holds a 20.7 percent stake in Axis Bank via a trust fund called Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
TOKYO, March 16 An advisory panel to Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is to propose the first shake-up of the agency in two decades on Friday, aimed at strengthening its operations through a merger of two key bureaux, two officials directly involved with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Board proposes cash dividend of 10 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )