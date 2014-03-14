MUMBAI, March 14 India is aiming to raise 30-40
billion rupees ($490.68-$654.24 million) via the sale of a stake
held by a state-run trust fund in Axis Bank by
month-end, Alok Tandon, joint secretary in the Department of
Disinvestment said on Friday.
India holds a 20.7 percent stake in Axis Bank via a trust
fund called Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India
(SUUTI).
Axis Bank shares were down 3 percent by 0821 GMT, compared
with a 0.8 percent fall in the broader NSE index.
($1 = 61.1400 rupees)
