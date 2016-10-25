Oct 25 Axis Bank Ltd :

* Axis Bank Ltd exec says bad loans rose as some watch list accounts slipped into NPLs

* Axis Bank Ltd exec says "operating environment continues to remain challenged"

* Axis Bank Ltd exec says higher proportion of watchlist may turn NPL than previously guided

* Axis Bank Ltd exec says sees credit costs for the full year at roughly around 305 BPS recorded in H1

