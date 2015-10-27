BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
MUMBAI Oct 27 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 19 percent increase in second-quarter profit, in line with estimates, while its bad loans remained stable.
Net profit rose to 19.16 billion rupees ($295 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 16.11 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.2 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were little changed from the previous quarter at 1.38 percent. ($1 = 64.9475 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017