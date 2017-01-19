MUMBAI Jan 19 Axis Bank Ltd, India's
third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on
Thursday third-quarter net profit tumbled 73 percent as
provisions for bad loans jumped.
Net profit fell to 5.80 billion rupees ($85 million) for the
three months ended Dec. 31, from 21.75 billion rupees a year
earlier, missing 7.79 billion rupees on average expected by
analysts.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 5.22
percent from 4.17 percent in the previous quarter, and compared
with 1.68 percent a year ago. Provisions, including for bad
loans, surged more than five times from a year earlier to 37.96
billion rupees.
Ahead of the results, Axis shares closed down about 1
percent in a Mumbai market that gained 0.22 percent.
Earlier in the day, Axis Bank's smaller rival - Yes Bank
- reported a better-than-expected 31 percent rise in
net third-quarter net profit to 8.83 billion rupees.
Another private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd
reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter profit, roughly
matching estimates.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which also reported on
Thursday, saw its net profit rising about 70 percent.
($1 = 68.1550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)