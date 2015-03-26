STOCKHOLM, March 26 Hedge fund Elliott Management on Thursday said it owned a 7.5 percent stake in Swedish surveillance camera maker Axis, potentially raising pressure on Japan's Canon to raise its bid for the firm.

The stake was disclosed in a filing with Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority.

Canon's roughly $2.8 billion bid for Axis requires acceptance from shareholders with 90 percent of shares, meaning Elliott Management would need to team up with more owners to block the bid, or raise its stake above 10 percent.

Canon launched the bid to buy all Axis shares for 340 crowns apiece, a nearly 50 percent premium, in February.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its intentions.

($1 = 8.5871 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by David Evans)