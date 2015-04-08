* Canon says set to secure 76 percent of Axis

By Thomas Wilson and Chris Gallagher

TOKYO, April 8 Canon Inc said it was extending the offer period for its proposed $2.7 billion takeover of Swedish video-surveillance firm Axis AB after falling short of its ownership goals, but stressed it would not be raising its bid.

Seeking to expand in the fast-growing surveillance camera business amid flagging sales of digital cameras, Canon is set to secure a holding of 76 percent after its earlier acceptance period expired, but it is aiming to take full control.

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management complicated the bid after it raised its stake in Axis to 10.01 percent, effectively ruling out a standard squeeze-out procedure in which Canon, once it owns more than 90 percent, can forcibly acquire the rest.

Canon has the option of acquiring what it can in its 23.6 billion Swedish crown bid and then offering a higher price to Elliott at a later date. Under Swedish M&A laws that would only be possible six months after the offer period closes.

Canon said in a statement, however, that it would not increase its offer price, nor would it purchase any Axis shares at a price exceeding the offer price "following the offer".

It did not make clear whether this meant it would never offer a higher price to Elliott, and a spokesman declined to elaborate. Canon's move to fully acquire Dutch print machinery maker Oce, announced in 2009, met a challenge from Orbis Portfolio Management and was only completed in 2012.

The offer for Axis now runs until April 21. The initial acceptance period was March 3 to April 1.

Keen to find higher growth businesses as the traditional camera market comes under attack from smartphones, Canon Chief Executive Fujio Mitarai told Reuters last month the company had the funds and willingness for more acquisitions this year, even after the planned takeover of Axis. ($1 = 8.6330 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)