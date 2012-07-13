(Text released by the ratings agency)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 Malaysia's RAM Ratings has assigned respective long-term final ratings of AAA, AA1, AA2, and AA3 to Axis REIT Sukuk Berhad's (ARSB or "the Issuer") 110 million ringgit Class A to Class D sukuk under the First Sukuk Issue (collectively, "the First Sukuk"); all the ratings have a stable outlook. First Rating Issue Periodic Expected Legal Sukuk / Amount Distributio Maturity Maturity Issue Outlook (RM Rate

million) Class A AAA/Sta 95 4.50% 13 July 12 July

le 2022 2024 Class B AA1/Sta 5 4.95% 13 July 12 July

le 2022 2024 Class C AA2/Sta 5 5.30% 13 July 12 July

le 2022 2024 Class D AA3/Sta 5 5.60% 13 July 12 July

le 2022 2024 Total - 110 - - -

ARSB is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by Axis Real Estate Investment Trust (Axis REIT) as a funding conduit for its 15-year Islamic Medium-Term Notes Programme of up to 300 million ringgit (Sukuk Programme). The First Sukuk represents the initial issuance under the Sukuk Programme using the Islamic principle of Murabahah and will be supported by a portfolio of properties.

The First Sukuk is a commercial real estate (CRE)-backed transaction involving 4 properties (the Properties), with a combined latest market value of 281.40 million ringgit.Under the structure, Axis REIT will sell the Properties to ARSB, which will in turn, sell them back to Axis REIT; the sale price will be paid on a deferred basis, which will ultimately stem from the rental receipts from the Properties.

ARSB will subsequently utilise these payments to meet the Periodic Profit Payments (PPP) on the sukuk. The principal redemption is expected to be borne by Axis REIT pursuant to its asset sale agreement with ARSB or, ultimately, through the disposal of the Properties in the open market if Axis REIT fails to honour the agreement or in the event a trigger event (TE) occurs.

"Axis REIT's securitised portfolio is deemed to be of above-average quality, with well-located industrial and industrial-cum-office properties in the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru that are fully occupied by reputable tenants. The Properties also enjoy good connectivity to major highways and/or sea ports," notes Siew Suet Ming, RAM Ratings' Head of Structured Finance ratings.

The assigned ratings are underpinned by credit support as reflected by the respective loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) that commensurate with each rating category. The cumulative LTV ratios of 43.7 percent, 46.0 percent, 48.3 percent and 50.6 percent as well as the DSCRs of 2.1 times, 2.0 times, 1.9 times and 1.8 times correspond to the respective Class A to Class D sukuk.

Meanwhile, several structural features strengthen the transaction, including various designated accounts to control cash inflows and outflows, mechanisms to initiate the sale of the Properties upon the occurrence of trigger events, and a 12-month PPP reserve in the finance service reserve account for liquidity purposes.

The distinguishing features of this transaction include minimum performance covenants at the levels of both ARSB and Axis REIT whereby failure to meet these pre-determined coverage levels will result in a TE. At the same time, certain key events that constitute a TE will also result in a TE for other outstanding sukuk issues, if any.

Our assessment also takes into account the significant level of tenant- and property-concentration risks in this transaction; 3 out of the 4 properties are occupied by single tenants and these properties in turn contribute about 88 percent of the total sustainable net property income (NPI) while making up approximately 87 percent of the Properties' total market value. Nonetheless, these tenants are well-known and reputable corporations that have healthy business and credit profiles, thus providing some degree of comfort with respect to consistent and timely payment of their lease obligations.

(Reuters)