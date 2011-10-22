BRIEF-Rothschild & co Q3 revenue stable at 477 mln euros
* Q3 revenue 477 million euros ($508.3 million) versus 477 million euros a year ago
MUMBAI Oct 22 India's No. 3 private lender, Axis Bank , reported a higher-than-expected 25 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Saturday.
The bank said its net profit in the quarter ending September rose to 9.2 billion rupees ($184.6 million) from 7.35 billion rupees a year ago.
A Reuters poll had projected net profit at 9.1 billion rupees (Reporting by Swati Pandey & Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
* Q3 revenue 477 million euros ($508.3 million) versus 477 million euros a year ago
* Redemption of outstanding 150 million euros ($159.84 million), 4.0 percent secured convertible bonds due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Main driver for ROE drop is financial income investment portfolio - conf call