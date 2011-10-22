MUMBAI Oct 22 India's No. 3 private lender, Axis Bank , reported a higher-than-expected 25 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Saturday.

The bank said its net profit in the quarter ending September rose to 9.2 billion rupees ($184.6 million) from 7.35 billion rupees a year ago.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit at 9.1 billion rupees (Reporting by Swati Pandey & Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Sugita Katyal)