STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Axis AB said:

* Axis contract manufacturer affected by fire

* This can mean reduced availability for some time of a number of company's network video products

* In short term, there will be some but limited impact on sales

* It is harder to estimate how the availability of the products will impact sales early 2015

* To minimize the impact of the disruptions as a result of the fire, we will temporarily arrange production to other SVI facilities and to our other contract manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)