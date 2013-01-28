MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian private sector lender Axis
Bank Ltd is selling shares to raise as much as $1
billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday, in the biggest equity deal for the year.
The bank is selling up to 34 million shares to institutional
investors at 1,390 rupees a share to raise as much as $877
million, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were
not authorised to speak to the media.
Separately, Axis is also raising up to $152 million by
allotting up to 5.9 million shares on a preferential basis at
1,390 rupees a share, said the sources, adding the bank would
raise a total of about $1 billion from the two tranches.
Shares in Axis Bank ended 1.9 percent higher on Monday at
1,412.95 rupees, outperforming a flat close in the broader
market and 0.7 percent gain in the banking sector index
.
($1 = 53.9 rupees)
