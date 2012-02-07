BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.34
Feb 7 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher premiums earned.
For the fourth quarter, the Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer posted net income of $80 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $264 million, or $1.99 a share, last year.
Operating earnings were 53 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents a share, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company estimated pre-tax net losses of $64 million related to the Thailand flooding.
Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses alone estimated at more than $15 billion, according to some sources.
Net premiums earned rose 12 pct to $847 million.
Axis' reinsurance segment reported an underwriting loss of $7 million for the quarter, while its insurance segment reported an underwriting income of $22 million.
The company's shares closed at $32.48 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
