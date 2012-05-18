May 18 Bermuda-based reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd named XL Insurance finance chief Joseph Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, filling the post vacated by Albert Benchimol, who has taken over as the company's CEO.

Axis Capital, a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance, said Joseph will join the company on June 18.

The company, in December last year, announced that its Chief Executive John Charman would retire in May and will be replaced by Benchimol.

Axis Capital's shares were roughly flat at $33.58 in early trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)