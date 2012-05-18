Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 Bermuda-based reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd named XL Insurance finance chief Joseph Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, filling the post vacated by Albert Benchimol, who has taken over as the company's CEO.
Axis Capital, a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance, said Joseph will join the company on June 18.
The company, in December last year, announced that its Chief Executive John Charman would retire in May and will be replaced by Benchimol.
Axis Capital's shares were roughly flat at $33.58 in early trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: