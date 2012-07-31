* Q2 operating EPS $0.90 vs est $0.93

* Q2 EPS $1.35 vs $0.79 last year

* Q2 net investment income down 26 pct

July 31 Bermuda-based reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd posted a second-quarter profit below analysts' estimates as its net investment income fell.

The company, which also provides accident and health insurance, reported a profit to shareholders of $168.2 million, or $1.35 per share, up from $101.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit was $113 million, or 90 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned rose 1 percent to $850.6 million, while net investment income fell 26 percent to $74.4 million.

Axis' reinsurance segment reported an underwriting profit of $95 million for the quarter, compared to $9 million last year.

The insurance segment reported underwriting income of $25 million, up $5 million from last year.

Axis Capital shares, which have risen almost 36 percent since they a touched a low of $24.80 last September, closed at $32.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)