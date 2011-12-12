* John Charman to retire in May 2012

* Current CFO Albert Benchimol to take over as CEO (Follows Alerts)

Dec 12 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd said its Chief Executive John Charman will retire in May 2012, and will be replaced by finance chief Albert Benchimol.

The Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer said Charman will remain with the company as chairman of the board.

The company's shares closed at $31.20 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)