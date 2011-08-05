(Adds further details, analyst comments; Updates share movement)

* Offer pitched at 460p/shr

* Deal represents 37 pct premium to Axis-Shield's July 5 close

By Anirban Sen

BANGALORE, Aug 5 British medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) offer approach from larger U.S. rival Alere Inc "fundamentally undervalued" the company and its future prospects.

Alere said it made a 460-pence per share offer for Axis-Shield, a month after the British firm rebuffed its indicative approach pitched at the same price.

The U.S. company added that the offer would be conditional upon it receiving valid acceptances of not less than 90 percent of Axis-Shield shares and not less than 90 percent of the voting rights carried by those shares.

"We look forward to having a constructive dialogue with the board of Axis-Shield and its shareholders in respect of the compelling merits of our cash offer," Alere said in a statement.

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield makes diagnostic tests for conditions including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and vitamin deficiency.

At least two analysts feel that Alere's bid might attract other bidders, including Siemens (SIEGn.DE), given the prospects for Axis-Shield's lipid testing unit -- which supplies tests for about 10,000 Afinion machines in doctors' surgeries.

Brewin Dolphin analyst Chris Glasper called the offer from Alere "opportunistic" and felt that a bid price of around 550 pence would be fair value for Axis-Shield.

The bid represents a premium of 37 percent to Axis-Shield's closing price on July 5, when Alere made the indicative offer for the British firm.

Axis-Shield's shares were trading flat at 450 pence at 0828 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Shares of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere closed at $26.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Last month, Alere said it was pursuing a deal with Axis-Shield after its indicative 230 million pounds ($370 million) offer for the company was rebuffed. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)