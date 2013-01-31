MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexican telecom Axtel, which
completed a key debt exchange offer this week to help it keep
running, said on Wednesday it has launched pay-television
services in an effort to lure clients and boost revenue.
Axtel, which needed the debt exchange to move
on with the planned sale of 883 transmission towers to a unit of
American Tower Corp for about $250 million, will first
offer television services in Mexico City, Guadalajara and
Monterrey and expand later in the year to other cities.
The channels offered are very similar to those included in
plans from cable companies like Televisa's Cablevision or
Megacable.
Axtel, which provides broadband and home-phone line
services, has struggled to compete with bigger market players,
including leader America Movil , owned by
tycoon Carlos Slim.
Axtel shares gained 0.84 percent to close at 3.6 pesos on
Wednesday.