MANILA Dec 15 The Philippines said on Thursday conglomerate Ayala Corp won the auction for a contract to develop a toll road project linking the capital to southern provinces with a bid of 902 million pesos ($20.4 million), more than double the floor price.

Ayala Corp's bid came in ahead of South Expressway Link, a consortium led by San Miguel Corp, which bid 608 million pesos, said Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson.

Only the two groups passed prequalification for the auction, and the minimum price was set at 371 million pesos.

"We declared Ayala as the winning bidder," Singson told Reuters on phone. "We are preparing all the documents so we can start work as soon as possible."

The project -- the first toll road venture by the Ayala group -- involves financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Daang Hari-SLEX toll road that will link the southern Cavite province to the South Luzon Expressway, one of two major gateways to the capital.

It is the first of $1-billion priority infrastructure deals the government wants to offer to investors under a public-private partnership (PPP) programme, the centerpiece of development goals of President Benigno Aquino's administration.

Singson said his agency was also preparing the auction of two other PPP projects in the first quarter of 2012, including the second phase of the NAIA expressway linking two highways to the three terminals of Manila's main international airport at an estimated cost of 10.6 billion pesos.

The second auction involves inviting investors to challenge an unsolicited bid worth 21 billion pesos from the Metro Pacific Investments Corp for the construction of an elevated road link that will connect the two existing main expressways linking Manila to nearby provinces to the north and south. ($1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Roshni Menon)