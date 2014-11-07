BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
MANILA Nov 7 Philippines' Ayala Land Inc :
* Says nine-month net income 10.8 bln pesos, up 25 pct from year earlier
* Says 9-month revenue rose 20 pct to 68.3 bln pesos on strong performance of property development, commercial leasing and service business units
* In a separate disclosure, says it partnered with SM Prime Holdings Inc and the Ortigas family to redevelop properties in the Ortigas central business district in the capital Manila (bit.ly/1GvKJMB) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1slvL26] Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.