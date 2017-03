Aug 11 First six months ending June 30 (in billion pesos, vs year ago) Net income 7.1 vs 5.6 Revenue 46.2 vs 36.6 NOTE: Some numbers were rounded off. NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines' top property companies, is a unit of the country's oldest conglomerate, Ayala Corp. Click on (bit.ly/VeveEP) to view the company's earnings statement. ($1 = 44 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)