* Ayala Land shares offered at 19.80-20.20 pesos each
* Share sale comes after 43 pct jump in Ayala Land's stock
in 2012
(Adds details of share offer, Philippine stocks performance,
underwriters)
HONG KONG, July 10 Philippine conglomerate Ayala
Corp is seeking to raise about $250 million by selling
shares in real estate developer Ayala Land in a block
deal launched on Tuesday, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the plans.
The deal, valued at up to 10.71 billion pesos, would be the
biggest stock sale in the Philippines since the $505 million IPO
of GT Capital Holdings Inc in April.
Ayala Corp is looking to benefit from a 43 percent surge in
Ayala Land shares since the start of the year. The country's
main stock index has also gained 20 percent, the best
performing benchmark in the Asia-Pacific region.
Ayala Corp is offering 530 million shares of the country's
biggest property developer at a price range of 19.80 pesos to
20.20 pesos ($0.48), said the source, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter. That is equivalent to a discount of 4 to 6 percent
to the 21.05 pesos closing price on Tuesday.
BPI Capital, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UBS
were hired as joint bookrunners on the offer.
($1 = 41.9600 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by S.
Anuradha in Singapore; Editing by Ryan Woo)