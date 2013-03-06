HONG KONG, March 6 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp launched on Wednesday an up to $251 million selldown in Ayala Land Inc, the country's largest property developer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Ayala is offering 320 million shares in a range of 30-32 pesos each, putting the total deal at 10.24 billion pesos ($251 million), added IFR, citing a term sheet of the transaction. The price is equivalent to a discount of as much as 8.6 percent to Ayala Land's Wednesday close of 32.85 pesos.

The deal might be raised further, with 79 million additional shares being offered in an upsized option, IFR added.

UBS was hired as sole bookrunner on the offering. ($1 = 40.7100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)