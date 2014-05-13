May 13 Three months ending March 31, 2014 (in billion pesos) Net income 5.5 vs 4.5 NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the country's oldest conglomerate. It owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses. Click on (link.reuters.com/tah39v) to view Ayala Corp's disclosure on its results. ($1 = 43.73 pesos) (Reporting By Siegfrid Alegado in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)