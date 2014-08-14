Aug 14 Six months ended June 30, 2014.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 9.8 vs 7.3

NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the country's oldest conglomerate. It owns one of the country's biggest property firms, Ayala Land Inc, second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom Inc, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses.

($1 = 43.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)