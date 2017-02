Nov 11 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 7.3 vs 6.8

Revenue 78.6 vs 69.9

Note: Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, owns the country's biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm, Globe Telecom, and third-largest bank by assets, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships.

($1 = 43.3 pesos)

