MANILA Nov 2 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp said on Wednesday a joint-venture unit will borrow 9 billion pesos ($210 million) from three local banks for a thermal power plant project.

South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp, the joint venture of Ayala's AC Energy Holdings Inc and Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp , signed the loan deal with Banco de Oro Unibank Inc , Security Bank Corp and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp , Ayala Corp told the stock exchange.

The joint venture's 135-megawatt Circulating Fluidized Bed power plant project south of the capital is expected to be operational by middle of 2014.

Ayala previously said the power project would cost 12 billion pesos and would be funded through debt and equity.

The country's oldest conglomerate with interests in property development, telecommunications and banking aims to build a portfolio of power generation assets of about 1,000 MWs over the next five years.

