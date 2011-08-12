MANILA Aug 12 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp said on Friday its first-half net income rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 4.9 billion pesos ($115 million) driven by its property, banking, water distribution and telecom businesses.

The company owns the country's biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc , second-biggest telecommunications firm, Globe Telecom , and third-largest bank by assets, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) .

It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships.

The results reflected a positive economic environment and robust domestic demand that has been sustained since last year, Ayala Corp president Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

"We believe this momentum will continue through the rest of the year," he said in a statement. ($1 = 42.6 pesos)

($1 = 42.560 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)