March 9 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 9.4 vs 11.2

Revenue 107.5 vs 98.1

Note: Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm Globe Telecom, and third-largest bank by assets Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships.

($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)