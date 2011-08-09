BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
Aug 9 Six months ending June 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 3.38 vs 2.51
Revenue 21.25 vs 18.45
Note: Ayala Land Inc , the Philippines' largest property firm, is owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp .
($1 = 42.7 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in half-yearly net profit.
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016