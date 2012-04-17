MANILA, April 17 The Philippines' largest property developer Ayala Land Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($350 million) from a public offering of seven- and 10-year bonds, its largest debt issue ever.

The offer, launched on Monday and which includes an oversubscription option of up to 5 billion pesos, runs up to April 23, the company said in a filing. Issue date is April 27.

The seven-year bonds will be issued at a coupon rate of 5.625 percent, while the 10-year tranche will be offered at 6.0 percent.

BPI Capital Corp, a unit of Ayala Land's sister firm Bank of the Philippine Islands, and HSBC are the joint lead managers and underwriters.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc and First Metro Investment Corp have been tapped as co-lead managers and underwriters.

Ayala Land said in February it would sell retail bonds to partly finance its planned record capital spending this year of 37 billion pesos, mostly for residential development.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)