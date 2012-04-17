MANILA, April 17 The Philippines' largest
property developer Ayala Land Inc said on Tuesday it
was looking to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($350 million) from
a public offering of seven- and 10-year bonds, its largest debt
issue ever.
The offer, launched on Monday and which includes an
oversubscription option of up to 5 billion pesos, runs up to
April 23, the company said in a filing. Issue date is April 27.
The seven-year bonds will be issued at a coupon rate of
5.625 percent, while the 10-year tranche will be offered at 6.0
percent.
BPI Capital Corp, a unit of Ayala Land's sister firm Bank of
the Philippine Islands, and HSBC are the joint
lead managers and underwriters.
BDO Capital and Investment Corp, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc
and First Metro Investment Corp have been
tapped as co-lead managers and underwriters.
Ayala Land said in February it would sell retail bonds to
partly finance its planned record capital spending this year of
37 billion pesos, mostly for residential development.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)