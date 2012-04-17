* Offer is record amount for Ayala Land

* Proceeds to finance record 2012 capex of 37 bln pesos

* Shares jump more than 2 pct (Recasts with analyst comments, share price)

By Erik dela Cruz

MANILA, April 17 Ayala Land Inc, Philippines' biggest property developer, has launched its largest ever bond issue of up to 15 billion pesos ($350 million) to fund its planned record spending for this year.

Ayala Land, which builds residential towers and enclaves, office buildings and hotels, said on Tuesday its bond offer to retail investors includes an oversubscription option of up to 5 billion pesos.

Proceeds from the offer, which began on Monday and runs until April 23, will be used to partly finance Ayala Land's proposed capital spending of 37 billion pesos this year, mostly for residential development.

"The company will spend a good chunk of its capex budget on affordable housing projects, which we believe is where growth will be coming from for property developers," said Jose Mari Lacson, head of research at Philippine brokerage Campos, Lanuza and Co.

Lacson said demand for new homes in the Philippines remains strong, especially from overseas workers that last year pumped $20 billion in remittances into the domestic economy.

The Philippine central bank, however, has projected a slower growth of 5 percent for remittances this year, after a rise of 7.2 percent last year, given the global economic uncertainty.

Ayala Land shares rose 2.4 percent in early afternoon trade, helping to lift the main stock index which gained 1 percent.

The stock is one of the biggest gainers in the local bourse this year, having risen about 40 percent so far in 2012 to outpace the market's 17 percent advance.

Ayala Land, a unit of local conglomerate Ayala Corp, is offering seven-year bonds at a coupon rate of 5.625 percent and 10-year paper at 6.0 percent.

BPI Capital Corp, a unit of Ayala Land's sister firm Bank of the Philippine Islands, and HSBC are the joint lead managers and underwriters of the bonds.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc , and First Metro Investment Corp have been tapped as co-lead managers and underwriters. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)