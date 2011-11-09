Nov 9 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 5.23 vs 3.94
Revenue 32.63 vs 27.87
Note: Ayala Land Inc , the Philippines' largest property firm, is owned by conglomerate Ayala Corporation . It is a builder of residential towers and enclaves, office buildings, and develops and operates malls and hotels.
($1 = 43.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
