LONDON, March 1 The Carlyle Group and Vestar Capital Partners, two shareholders in AZ Electronic Materials, said they planned to reduce their stakes in the speciality chemicals company by selling an 11.6 percent interest.

The two private equity backers said on Thursday they would sell 44 million shares in AZ Electronics by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors.

They have been gradually reducing their stakes since listing AZ Electronic in October 2010.

They will be left with a 4.2 percent stake after the latest planned sale, which will begin immediately. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Will Waterman)