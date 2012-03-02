(Corrects March 1 story to say both investors selling all of their stakes, rather than reducing them)

LONDON, March 1 The Carlyle Group and Vestar Capital Partners, two shareholders in AZ Electronic Materials, said they planned to sell their remaining combined 11.6 percent stake in the speciality chemicals company.

The two private equity backers said on Thursday they would sell 44 million shares in AZ Electronics by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors.

They have been gradually reducing their stakes since listing AZ Electronic in October 2010. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Will Waterman)