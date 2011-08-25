MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
* H1 EBITDA up 18 pct at $129.5 mln
* Says saw softening demand in certain areas of business
* Declares interim dividend of 3.8 cents
Aug 25 AZ Electronic Materials , a maker of speciality chemicals used in Apple's iPad, shrugged off softening demand for some of its products and said it expected to make further progress in the second half after reporting a strong first half.
AZ, which makes materials for integrated circuits (IC), flat panel displays and LEDs, said it expected demand for its IC niche products to remain robust.
The company also saw benefit from further market share gains in its Optronics unit -- which produces and sells products critical to the manufacture of flat panel displays -- during the second half.
AZ reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $129.5 million for the first half, compared with $109.3 million last year. Revenue was up 22 percent at $391.8 million.
The company's very pure chemicals are used by chipmakers including Samsung , Toshiba and Intel and the major Taiwanese foundries TSMC and UMC , as well as the top-five makers of flat panels.
AZ shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past month amid market uncertainties, closed at 211 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 800 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.