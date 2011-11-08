* Trading in line with its expectations

* Q3 revenue up 15 pct to $202.0 mln (Adds details)

LONDON Nov 8 AZ Electronic Materials , a supplier of chemicals used in Apple's iPad, said it was continuing to perform well, shrugging off weakness in some end markets for electronic products such as flat panels.

The group posted 15 percent higher revenue of $202 million in the third quarter, broadly in line with market forecasts and keeping it on track to meet its expectations for the year.

AZ's chemicals are used in the production of integrated circuits, flat panel displays and LEDs, and it supplies the world's top chipmakers, foundries and flat-panel producers.

"Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the potential impact of weaker consumer markets on our customers, we continue to position the group for long-term growth," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in AZ, which listed at 240 pence just over a year ago, closed on Monday at 230.5 pence.