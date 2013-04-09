LONDON, April 9 AZ Electronic Materials SA : * Group revenue in Q1 decreased by 2% year-on-year to $179.9M * Divisional mix of revenue in Q1 was characterised by weakness in IC Materials, continued strength in optronics * Divisional mix meant group's EBITDA margin in Q1 was lower than normal * IC Materials business likely to perform below our expectations for H1 * Expect the group EBITDA margin for the first half to be under 30% * Remain confident of a stronger environment for growth during the second half

of the year * Expect that group revenue for the full year will be around the same levels as

last year * Group EBITDA margin for the year will remain below normal levels